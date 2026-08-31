140-year-old Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section in UP gets major upgrade, 4 trains extended

The 140-year-old Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section in Uttar Pradesh has received a major upgrade, with four train services extended. Check details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 31, 2026 08:02 PM IST
Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section upgraded after 140 years; 4 train services extended (Image: North Eastern Railway)Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section upgraded after 140 years; 4 train services extended (Image: North Eastern Railway)
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Nepalganj Road-Bahraich railway section: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded the 140-year-old Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section in Uttar Pradesh. The 56.15-km route has been converted from metre gauge to Broad Gauge (BG) and electrified at a cost of around Rs 730 crore. Following the upgrade, four existing train services have also been extended up to Nepalganj Road.

The Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich metre-gauge rail section was originally constructed in 1886. With the completion of gauge conversion and electrification, the 56.15-km section is now part of the BG railway network. The upgrade will improve rail connectivity to Bahraich, Risiya, Matera, Nanpara, Babaganj and Nepalganj Road stations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other dignitaries inaugurated the gauge conversion and electrification of this rail section. Speaking virtually, Vaishnaw said the project has connected the section to the wider BGe railway network. He also said that the BG conversion programme is nearing completion across India.

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4 long-distance train services extended up to Nepalganj Road

The national transporter has also approved the extension of four train services up to Nepalganj Road. These include: 14213/14214 Varanasi-Bahraich Express, 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express and two pairs of Gonda-Bahraich trains: 75109/75110 and 75111/75112.

With these extensions, passengers from Nepalganj Road and nearby areas will get direct rail connectivity to Gonda, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and other major cities.

According to the Railway Ministry, the move fulfills a long-standing demand of people in the region and will improve access to major urban and economic centres. The enhanced connectivity will also benefit people from neighbouring Nepal, especially those travelling to and from the border region for employment, education, healthcare, trade and other purposes.

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Significance of Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section in UP

According to the Railways, the completion of the BG project on the Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section will create new opportunities for Bahraich, an aspirational district. The improved rail connectivity will support the movement of people and goods and help promote trade, employment, tourism, social and cultural activities in the region.

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“The direct Broad Gauge connection will also provide better access to wider markets for local products and strengthen economic linkages between the border areas and major cities of Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The improved rail infrastructure is expected to generate new opportunities for the people of the region and contribute to the overall development of Bahraich and adjoining areas,” it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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