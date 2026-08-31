140-year-old Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section in UP gets major upgrade, 4 trains extended

Nepalganj Road-Bahraich railway section: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded the 140-year-old Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section in Uttar Pradesh. The 56.15-km route has been converted from metre gauge to Broad Gauge (BG) and electrified at a cost of around Rs 730 crore. Following the upgrade, four existing train services have also been extended up to Nepalganj Road.

The Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich metre-gauge rail section was originally constructed in 1886. With the completion of gauge conversion and electrification, the 56.15-km section is now part of the BG railway network. The upgrade will improve rail connectivity to Bahraich, Risiya, Matera, Nanpara, Babaganj and Nepalganj Road stations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other dignitaries inaugurated the gauge conversion and electrification of this rail section. Speaking virtually, Vaishnaw said the project has connected the section to the wider BGe railway network. He also said that the BG conversion programme is nearing completion across India.

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4 long-distance train services extended up to Nepalganj Road

The national transporter has also approved the extension of four train services up to Nepalganj Road. These include: 14213/14214 Varanasi-Bahraich Express, 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express and two pairs of Gonda-Bahraich trains: 75109/75110 and 75111/75112.

With these extensions, passengers from Nepalganj Road and nearby areas will get direct rail connectivity to Gonda, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and other major cities.

According to the Railway Ministry, the move fulfills a long-standing demand of people in the region and will improve access to major urban and economic centres. The enhanced connectivity will also benefit people from neighbouring Nepal, especially those travelling to and from the border region for employment, education, healthcare, trade and other purposes.

Significance of Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section in UP

According to the Railways, the completion of the BG project on the Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section will create new opportunities for Bahraich, an aspirational district. The improved rail connectivity will support the movement of people and goods and help promote trade, employment, tourism, social and cultural activities in the region.

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“The direct Broad Gauge connection will also provide better access to wider markets for local products and strengthen economic linkages between the border areas and major cities of Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The improved rail infrastructure is expected to generate new opportunities for the people of the region and contribute to the overall development of Bahraich and adjoining areas,” it said.