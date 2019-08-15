Uttar Pradesh: Neeraj Shekhar files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

A MONTH after former Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the Samajwadi Party (SP), he is set to be elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh again, this time as a BJP candidate. Even as Shekhar filed his nomination papers Wednesday on the seat vacated by him, no other nomination was filed.

Later, while Shekhar said that he felt “lack of respect” within the SP, BJP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the BJP had “chumbakiye netritva” (magnetic leadership), which was attracting more people to the party.

A senior official confirmed that August 14 was the last date for filing of nomination papers for the seat and no other nomination was filed. Sources inform that with less numbers and none of the opposition parties sure about their actual numbers, no one is willing to take risk for Rajya Sabha polls with bypolls on 12 Assembly seats due in the state. While a formal announcement about Shekhar being elected unopposed can only be made after the last date for withdrawal of papers (August 19), he is most likely set to be elected unopposed.

Shekhar was accompanied on Wednesday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Shekhar hails from Ballia district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was sent to Rajya Sabha by SP after he lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Ballia. However, he had sought ticket from Ballia in 2019 Lok Sabha elections but was denied the same.

“I was kept in the dark till the last moment. No one spoke to me and on the last day, some other candidate was announced,” claimed Shekhar. He alleged that other leaders in the SP also felt “suffocated” because of “lack of leadership”.