Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man arrested under ‘love jihad’ law

Police arrested Mainuddin from near his house at Bhelapur village on Sunday.(Representational)

A 29-year-old Muslim shopkeeper was arrested under the new anti-conversion law in Gorakhpur on Sunday after a Hindu woman alleged that he had married her in a temple on a false identity.

Police said that the woman, who is in her 20s, filed a complaint on Sunday after she came to know that Mainuddin was marrying again with a Muslim woman.

“The woman approached the police on Saturday evening and filed a complaint against Mainuddin, who runs a shop at Bhelapur village. The woman alleged that Mainuddin introduced himself as Mannu Yadav and the two got married in a temple a year ago. Few weeks after their marriage, she came to know about his real identity and confronted him. The woman alleged that Mainuddin then started harassing her. He was pressuring her to get converted. When she refused to do so, Mainuddin allegedly started beating her. Following regularly harassment, the woman left Mainuddin’s house and started staying with her parents in Gorakhpur city,” Station Officer (Harpur Budhat) Devendra Singh said.

The woman showed photographs of her marriage with Mainuddin as proof, police said.

The woman said that after she came to know of Mainuddin planning to marry a Muslim woman, she decided to approach the police.

Police arrested Mainuddin from near his house at Bhelapur village on Sunday. Besides anti-conversion law, Mainuddin has been booked for criminal intimidation, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“We are trying to trace Mainuddin’s cousin who was allegedly involved in misleading the woman,” Circle Officer (Khajni) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said.