Uttar Pradesh: Move to include names of Azam, ex-cop aide in land mafia list

THE district administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur as well as the police have begun the process of including names of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and his close aide, retired deputy superintendent of Police Aaly Hasan Khan, in the list of persons allegedly associated with land mafia in the state.

The move comes after complaints against them by several local residents of Rampur to the district administration alleging that Azam, with the help of Aaly Hasan, who was then posted in Rampur, grabbed their land that was used in the “extension” of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan is chancellor of the university, while Aaly Hasan is its chief security officer.

On Friday, the Rampur police arrested Aaly Hasan’s 24-year-old son Waseem, a businessman, for allegedly misbehaving and threatening a police team that had gone to their residence while searching for Aaly Hasan.

Waseem, along with his mother Sabina, was booked on several charges, said Azeemnagar police station SHO Rajeev Kumar.

On Thursday, Rampur police registered an FIR against Azam Khan and Aaly Hasan after inquiry conducted on complaints of local residents that their land were grabbed. and it was later included in the premises of Jauhar University.

Azam Khan’s son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, MLA from Swar, claimed that land of 26 complainants were purchased in 2006 and payments were made through cheques. “This will be clear if the land deeds are checked. All the allegations are false.”

He said police were harassing his father and Aaly Hasan Khan after filing a “false case” against them. “Police have also falsely implicated Waseem and made wrong allegations against him and his mother.”