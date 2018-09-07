Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped, killed as domestic helps attack siblings

The victims’ parents were not home at the time of the incident. The victims’ parents were not home at the time of the incident.

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death, allegedly by two domestic helps, in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday, police said. The accused also allegedly slit her brother’s throat, but he survived, the police added.

Police said the siblings were watching TV when the accused, Ankur Teli (24) and Sonu (22), entered the room. Ankur allegedly raped the minor girl, while Sonu slit the throat of her brother (10) when he resisted. Ankur has been arrested while Sonu is absconding, police said.

The victims’ parents were not home at the time of the incident. “After killing her, they put the body in a sack and dumped it in fodder kept in the house. When the boy ran outside, screaming for help, Ankur rushed to the field where the father was working and told him that robbers abducted his daughter and slit the throat of his son,” said a police officer.

The boy was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger. “… the helps initially told us that they did not know when the bandits came… On further questioning, Ankur said he raped the girl,” said Hapur DSP Rajesh Singh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App