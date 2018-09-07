Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped, killed as domestic helps attack siblings

Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped, killed as domestic helps attack siblings

The accused also allegedly slit her brother’s throat, but he survived, the police added.

Written by AMIT SHARMA | Meerut | Published: September 7, 2018 4:58:37 am
Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped, killed as domestic helps attack siblings The victims’ parents were not home at the time of the incident. 

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death, allegedly by two domestic helps, in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday, police said. The accused also allegedly slit her brother’s throat, but he survived, the police added.

Police said the siblings were watching TV when the accused, Ankur Teli (24) and Sonu (22), entered the room. Ankur allegedly raped the minor girl, while Sonu slit the throat of her brother (10) when he resisted. Ankur has been arrested while Sonu is absconding, police said.

The victims’ parents were not home at the time of the incident.  “After killing her, they put the body in a sack and dumped it in fodder kept in the house. When the boy ran outside, screaming for help, Ankur rushed to the field where the father was working and told him that robbers abducted his daughter and slit the throat of his son,” said a police officer.

The boy was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger. “… the helps initially told us that they did not know when the bandits came… On further questioning, Ankur said he raped the girl,” said Hapur DSP Rajesh Singh.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement