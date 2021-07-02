UP minor gangraped, stepsister among 3 held

A man, who was reportedly in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, has also been booked for conspiracy. He is absconding.

The gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Sultanpur district came to light after policemen stopped a private bus late Monday night for routine checking.

Police have arrested two men, who allegedly raped the girl, and a 19-year-old stepsister of the minor who allegedly conspired in the crime. A man, who was reportedly in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, has also been booked for conspiracy. He is absconding.

As per the complaint lodged by the Station Officer, police stopped a bus during a routine check on Monday night. “The driver and a 21-year-old man sitting next to him panicked. The driver (22) couldn’t show his driving licence and also couldn’t give satisfactory answers…On searching the bus, we saw the feet of a person on the rear seat. On calling out, two girls and a 10-year-old boy came out,” the complaint stated.

“On questioning by women officers, the 15-year-old girl said that the other girl, who was her stepsister, deceitfully brought her to the bus. The minor said she was raped at the house of one of the accused and inside the bus,” the complaint added.

The 10-year-old boy found in the bus has been identified as her stepbrother.

The FIR was lodged late Tuesday night after the medical examination report confirmed the sexual assault on the minor.

However, on Thursday, the Sultanpur SP and the SO denied that the minor was raped inside the vehicle but that the incident took place at a residential property and outside the bus near a drain.

The SO said the minor was handed over to her mother on Thursday after recording her statement in front of a magistrate.