Uttar Pradesh: Mentally challenged woman, youth lynched in separate incidents

A mentally-challenged woman and a youth were lynched in separate mob attacks in Sultanpur and Amethi districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

According to sources, local residents in both cases have claimed that the assaults were triggered by the suspicion that the victims were child-lifters. Senior police officers have denied this.

In the Sultanpur incident, a 35-year-old unidentified mentally challenged woman was beaten up at Pero Sariya village in the early hours of Sunday.

While senior police officers said villagers assaulted the woman on the suspicion that she was a thief, it is learnt that local residents told the policemen who had gone to the spot that the mob suspected her to be a child-lifter.

Circle Officer Dalveer Singh said the woman reached Pero Sariya village on Saturday night and approached Mohammad Kayam’s residence. Kayam and with his family members, including his 10-year-old son, were sleeping outside. One of them saw the woman and raised an alarm. Others woke up and they started beating her up, said the CO.

Local residents, he said, joined in and assaulted the woman with sticks. By the time police reached, the woman had lost consciousness and was seriously injured. She was taken to the district hospital where she died Sunday evening, the CO said. A case of murder was lodged against 10 people.

Four persons, including Kayam, have been arrested, said Sultanpur SP Himanshu Kumar. He said the local residents mistook the woman for a thief.

In Amethi, residents of Haripur village gathered after hearing rumours that a gang of child-lifters was trying to abduct a youth after he confronted them.

Villagers beat up the group with sticks, leaving one dead and seven others injured. Police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The deceased has been identified as Siyaram. Those injured were rushed to the district hospital. Among them, Ram Vachan and Raj Kumar, who were seriously injured, were referred to the Lucknow KGMU trauma centre.

SHO, Piparpur police station, Shyam Sunder, said a group of people were consuming liquor at a shop at Haripur around 5.30 pm on Sunday. They had been repairing electric poles nearby.

“At the liquor shop, one of them entered into an argument with a local youth Rakesh Singh over some issue. Rakesh hit the person and the latter’s colleagues hit him back,” said the SHO.

He said the group then dragged Rakesh into the three- wheeler in which they had arrived. “When villagers came to know about this, they chased the three-wheeler. They managed to intercept the vehicle at the neighbouring Amasi village and attacked all the eight people in the group. One of them, identified as Siyaram, died following the assault,” said Shyam Sunder.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, said Amethi SP Khyati Garg. The SP denied claims that the assault was triggered by child-lifting rumours.