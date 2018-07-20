Woman claims husband gave triple talaq after in-laws raped her

The woman has alleged that her in-laws started demanding dowry after her marriage in 2015. (Representational Image) The woman has alleged that her in-laws started demanding dowry after her marriage in 2015. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old pregnant woman has filed a complaint against her father-in-law and brother-in-law (sister-in-law’s husband) for allegedly raping her, police said. She has also alleged that when she confided it in her husband, he gave her triple talaq, Meerut SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. No arrests have been made so far, he added.

The woman has alleged that her in-laws started demanding dowry after her marriage in 2015. “She said that her in-laws mentally and physically tortured her over the last few years. According to the woman, her father-in-law allegedly raped her last Thursday and two days later her sister-in-law’s husband also forced himself on her. When her husband came back on Saturday evening, she narrated the incidents to him. But he beat her up and allegedly gave her triple talaq,” the SSP said.

“We are probing the allegations. We have lodged an FIR against the husband, his parents and their son-in-law under IPC sections of 376 (rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 498 A (husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the dowry Act. We are also seeking opinion to decide on punishment for the triple talaq,” Rajendra Kumar Tyagi, the in charge of local police station, said.

