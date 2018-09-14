Uttar Pradesh man rapes 14-year-old daughter for six months; goes absconding

Representational image Representational image

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father for six months in a Muzaffarnagar village, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

A case was registered on Thursday against the accused who has gone absconding, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said.

The girl’s mother in her complaint to police alleged that the incident came to light when she caught her husband raping their daughter. She alleged that her husband had been raping their daughter for the last six months and also threatened her with dire consequences.

A search is on to nab the accused and the girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

