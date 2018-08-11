Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched over suspicion of being thief

A man was lynched in Bijopur Friday evening by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief. A man was lynched in Bijopur Friday evening by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief.

A man was lynched in Bijopur Friday evening by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, the police said. So far two arrests have been made and a case of murder has been registered against several people, said Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

His family along with others staged a protest and gheraoed the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said. They claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he went to work at Bijopur, Rathore said.

The protest was led by former BJP district president Devert Tyagi.

The matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents, said the SHO.

