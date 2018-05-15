Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh man kills wife after argument

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife after argument

The incident took place on Monday and the accused, Chandan Singh, has been arrested, SHO, Bhopa, V P Singh said. 

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: May 15, 2018 9:40:58 am
dead body The man killed his wife, Puja, with a spade after an argument and dumped her body in a field, the officer said, adding that spade has been recovered. (Representational)
Top News

A 30-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband following an argument at Majlispur Tofir village at Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the accused, Chandan Singh, has been arrested, SHO, Bhopa, V P Singh said. He killed his wife, Puja, with a spade after an argument and dumped her body in a field, the officer said, adding that spade has been recovered.

The incident occurred when she had gone to give her husband lunch at his farm land, the SHO said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now