Uttar Pradesh: Man held for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

A man was arrested from Nithwali village in Bulandshahr on Monday on charges of cow slaughter. The police action came following protests from a number of members from Hindu outfits.
Police said that around a dozen people who were going to a temple in Gulawati spotted alerted them of alleged cow slaughter there. They caught a man named Mannan, a resident of the village, while others managed to escape and handed him over to the police.
“We have arrested a man in this connection, while a car used by the accused has been seized from the spot. The carcass we recovered from a mango orchard were later buried,” said Diksha Singh, Deputy SP (Secunderabad).
