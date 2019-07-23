Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Man burnt to death on suspicion of thefthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/uttar-pradesh-man-burnt-to-death-on-suspicion-of-theft-5845999/

Uttar Pradesh: Man burnt to death on suspicion of theft

Victim Sujit Kumar, Dalit, was going to his in-laws' house at around 2 am on Friday when stray dogs began barking at him and chasing him, said police, adding he entered into a house to avoid dogs.

Delhi: Returning from party, Big Chill chef beaten with plank by 3 men
Kumar who was admitted in the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow with 40 per cent burns, died on Monday. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man, mistaken for a thief, was set ablaze for entering a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. He later succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Lucknow on Monday, police said.

Victim Sujit Kumar, Dalit, was going to his in-laws’ house at around 2 am on Friday when stray dogs began barking at him and chasing him, said police, adding he entered into a house to avoid dogs. The incident took place in Deva area of Barabanki’s Raghopur village on July 19.

The occupants of the house mistook him for a thief, beat him up and set him on fire after dousing him with petrol, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

Kumar who was admitted in the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow with 40 per cent burns, died on Monday.

Advertising

Chief Medical Superintendent Ashutosh Dubey of the hospital said Kumar had suffered burns in his legs and had been put under observation as he was critical.

His wounds had also developed infection, which had spread to other parts of the body, the doctor said.

An FIR has been registered against four people under the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding two of the accused — Shravan and Umesh Yadav — were arrested last week.

Two others were arrested later, he said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 They will never be inducted into party, even if sky falls: Siddaramaiah on rebel MLAs
2 National war memorial: Defence ministry to honour kin of those killed in battle
3 Policy on Kashmiri Pandits’ rehabilitation to be framed after consultations: Ram Madhav