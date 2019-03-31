Uttar Pradesh: Man believed to have played role in gangster’s escape from custody surrenders

Sushil Moonch (60), a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head who cops believe played a key role in escape of gangster Badan Singh alias Baddo from the police custody in Meerut two days back, surrendered in a Muzaffarnagar court Saturday afternoon.

“Moonch surrendered in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarnagar Saturday. He was wanted by the police in connection with two murders,” Satpal Antil, Muzaffarnagar SP told The Sunday Express over phone.

Police sources said that Baddo had joined hands with Moonch and spread a reign of terror in the entire West UP districts.

“Baddo carried out at least four murders at the behest of Moonch who had become his mentor in the world of crime. We have inputs that Moonch scripted Baddo’s escape and the latter’s son Sikandar (23) carried it out,” said a senior police officer in Meerut on condition of anonymity.

Fifty-year-old Baddo, who is facing life sentence for killing a lawyer in 1996, escaped from the police custody Thursday afternoon while he was being taken to a Ghaziabad court. It is alleged that he took the cops, who were escorting him, to a hotel in Meerut where his accomplices had thrown a liquor party and escaped from there.

Baddo was lodged in Fatehgarh jail and was on way to a court in Ghaziabad in connection with hearing of a case. Nearly 10 cases, including those of murder and dacoity, are lodged against him. Seven policemen and three others were arrested in this connection.