Uttar Pradesh: Man ‘beats Dalit woman to death’ after her goats stray into his field

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating to death a Dalit woman after her goats strayed his field at Datauli village in Fatehpur district. The incident took place in Lalauli police station area on Sunday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Maurya said Rani Devi (65) was grazing her two goats when the animals entered the field of the accused, Shalu Singh. He then allegedly started abusing her. When the woman raised an objection, an “inebriated” Singh beat her up with a stick. The woman then rushed home, nearly 500 metres away, and died soon after, the SHO said. Rani Devi is survived by husband Raja Ram and four married daughters.

An FIR under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against Singh on a complaint lodged by Rani Devi’s husband. Police have also invoked SC/ST Act against the accused.

