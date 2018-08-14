Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa staffer held for raping minor girl, says police

According to the victim’s mother, while the peon was committing the crime, the woman employee stood guard outside the room. The main accused is also the cousin of the manager, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: August 14, 2018 3:28:26 am
According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother on Sunday, the accused, who works as a peon at the madrasa, took the girl to the hostel's kitchen and allegedly raped her on August 4. (Representational Image)

One person was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother on Sunday, the accused, who works as a peon at the madrasa, took the girl to the hostel’s kitchen and allegedly raped her on August 4. The complainant has also named the manager, the principal, a teacher and a woman staff of the madrasa in the FIR for allegedly pressuring them not to file the complaint, the police said.

“Based on the mother’s complaint, we have registered an FIR against the five people. The main accused has been arrested and hunt is on to nab the rest,” said police official.

According to the victim’s mother, while the peon was committing the crime, the woman employee stood guard outside the room. The main accused is also the cousin of the manager, the police added.

Medical examination of the victim has been conducted, the police said.

