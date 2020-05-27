Uttar Pradesh: 40 held for defying lockdown on Eid

At least 40 people were arrested in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown orders by offering prayers at mosques on the occasion of Eid on Monday. (File photo) At least 40 people were arrested in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown orders by offering prayers at mosques on the occasion of Eid on Monday. (File photo)

At least 40 people were arrested in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown orders by offering prayers at mosques on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

It is to be noted that following the extension of lockdown till May 31, certain restrictions were lifted. But the UP government has not allowed congregation of religious gatherings.

In Auraiya, police arrested 26 people from a mosque at Aryanagar locality on Monday and booked them under various IPC sections including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Station House Officer of Ajitmal police station, Sudhir Kumar, said all the 26 people were later released on personal bond.

In Amethi, police arrested 17 people who had gathered at a mosque at Shivratan locality to offer Eid prayers. They were also later released on personal bond.

In Muzaffarnagar, policemen rushed to a mosque in Kaziyana locality on Monday after receiving a tip-off that people had assembled there for Eid prayers. However, on reaching there police did not find anyone.

“We have lodged an FIR at Khatauli police station under IPC section 188 and National Disaster Management Act against 33 people. We have identified eight of them so far through video footage, while efforts are being made to identify the remaining,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Pratap Singh said.

He also said that notices have been served to those who were identified so far but no legal action could be taken against them because the local courts are shut due to the lockdown.”Action will be taken against them once the court opens,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, in Aligarh two groups of people clashed over offering Eid prayers on Monday. The clash began after one group objected to a group of people defying lockdown to offer prayers at a mosque. The matter was resolved after police intervention. Later, 13 people were arrested for breach of peace. They were later released on bail.

With ENS, Meerut

