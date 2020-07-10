UP lockdown till Monday: What remains open, what will be closed

With 1,248 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s tally is now 32,362 cases and 862 deaths. With 1,248 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the state’s tally is now 32,362 cases and 862 deaths.

UP Lockdown Guidelines: Starting 10 pm Friday, a 55-hour lockdown will come into force across Uttar Pradesh. Only emergency and essential services will remain available during this period.

For the first time on Thursday, the number of active infections in the state reached a five-digit figure — 10,373 — following a massive surge in the NCR districts of Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad.

The lockdown order, issued by State Chief Secretary R K Tiwari to the district and police administration on Friday, said the restrictions are being imposed to control the spread of “Covid-19 and communicable diseases like malaria, encephalitis, dengue and kala-azar”.

Here is a look at what will open and what will remain closed:

👉 All offices, markets, rural haats, mandis and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, doorstep delivery will be allowed.

👉 Only movement of those associated with essential services will be permitted, but they must show their identity cards which will be considered as their “duty pass”.

👉 There will be no restrictions on flights or trains. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will be allowed to operate buses for train passengers; all other bus services will be stopped.

👉 While industrial units in rural areas will remain operational, those in urban areas will be closed – except those that are categorised as “continuous units”.

👉 The national and state highways will remain open, and petrol pumps and dhabas along these highways will be allowed to operate.

👉 The construction of major infrastructure projects like expressways, bridges and roads as well as big private construction projects will not be affected.

👉 The health department will send teams to conduct house-to-house surveys during this period.

