Monday, May 31, 2021
Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh town: No Covid vaccine certificate, no sale

"We're selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 10:27:20 am
Liquor sellers put posters outside shops in UP: 'No alcohol for those who haven't got Covid vaccine'A poster outside a liquor shop in Etawah. (ANI)

Liquor sellers in Saifai, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, have put up posters outside their shops saying alcohol will only be sold to those with a Covid vaccination certificate.

They claimed that the area’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate has instructed them not to sell liquor to those who did not receive a shot, ANI reported. “We’re selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer,” a shopkeeper told the news agency.

However, Etawah District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla said: “No such order has been issued. The SDM might have asked the liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated.”

 

