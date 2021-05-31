Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh town: No Covid vaccine certificate, no sale

May 31, 2021 10:27:20 am
Liquor sellers in Saifai, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, have put up posters outside their shops saying alcohol will only be sold to those with a Covid vaccination certificate.
They claimed that the area’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate has instructed them not to sell liquor to those who did not receive a shot, ANI reported. “We’re selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer,” a shopkeeper told the news agency.
However, Etawah District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla said: “No such order has been issued. The SDM might have asked the liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated.”
