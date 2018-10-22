Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairperson’s son dies, police say strangulation

Abhijit Yadav was a BSc student and lived with his mother and elder brother at the Darul Shafa quarters, said the police. (Photo for representational purpose) Abhijit Yadav was a BSc student and lived with his mother and elder brother at the Darul Shafa quarters, said the police. (Photo for representational purpose)

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairperson Ramesh Yadav’s 22-year-old son was found dead at his official Lucknow residence on Sunday. While the family claimed it was a natural death, an autopsy revealed he died of strangulation, said police. No FIR was lodged till the time of going to press.

Abhijit Yadav was a BSc student and lived with his mother and elder brother at the Darul Shafa quarters, said the police.

Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Radha Raman Singh said that they were informed of the death around 11 am and a police team rushed to the spot.

“Intially, the family claimed he had died a natural death and so they did not want any legal formalities in the matter. They said that he was found unconscious and suspected that he died of a heart attack,” said Singh.

Police said they suspected foul play and ordered an autopsy, which was released late evening on Sunday.

“The report stated that death occurred due to strangulation. We have so far not received any complaint to file an FIR but a probe is on,” said Radha Raman.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East (Lucknow), Sarvesh Mishra said, the police is probing the matter and would question the family and others. “The next course of action would be taken on the basis of evidence,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App