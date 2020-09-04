Lakhimpur: 3-year-old raped before murder, third such case in three weeks

This is the third such incident in the district in as many weeks.

A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered, and her was body dumped in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, police said on Friday.

“The girl’s body, which bore injury marks on the head, was recovered from the vicinity of her village on Thursday after she went missing on Wednesday,” police was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The postmortem report has confirmed rape. I am with family members right now. Seven of our teams are working on the case. I am myself going for combing in sugarcane fields and strict action will be taken against the accused,” Superintendent of Police, Satyendra Kumar Singh, told the news agency.

“If needed, NSA will also be invoked against the accused,” he added.

A case of murder was lodged against the accused.

In his complaint to police, the girl’s father alleged that the accused had abducted and killed the minor due to an old enmity with the family.

Recently, the district made headlines when a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered after she left home to fill a scholarship application. Her mutilated body was later found near a dry pond, around 200 metres ways from her village.

Earlier, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in the district. She was found dead in a sugarcane field.

Both incidents drew flak from the opposition, with Congress and SP leaders attacking the Yogi Adityanath-led state government over the law and order situation.

(With PTI inputs)

