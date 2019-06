Uttar Pradesh: Six killed, 30 injured in accident in Hardoi

At least six persons were killed and 30 others injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday. The accident took place in Sadarpur area of the district on Wednesday night. The tractor trolley was carrying 42 persons.

The passengers of the tractor-trolley were returning from a ceremony when the accident took place.

Circle officer, Hardoi, Vijay Singh Rana said such was the impact of the collision that the tractor trolley “fell into a ditch, turned turtle and then again turned back to normal position”.

The deceased have been identified as Vishram (60), Gangaram (50), Shankar (55), Balakram (60), Rishi Kumar (30) and Rajaram (35).

Around 16 persons have been admitted to the Hardoi district hospital while the rest are being treated at the community health centre in Bilgram.

One of the seriously injured persons has been referred to Lucknow for treatment, police said.