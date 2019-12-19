Uttar Pradesh: Journalist booked for roti-salt midday meal video gets clean chit

Jaiswal is a correspondent of local Hindi daily Jansandesh Times. Jaiswal is a correspondent of local Hindi daily Jansandesh Times.

Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who was accused of criminal conspiracy for recording a video in a government primary school serving roti and salt under the mid-day meal scheme in a Mirzapur school, has been given a clean chit by the district police.

“We have given Jaiswal a clean chit, while a chargesheet has been filed against the other accused in the case. During our investigation, we found no evidence against Jaiswal,” Mirzapur SP Dharm Veer Singh told The Indian Express.

In September, the state government had booked Jaiswal along with two others, including Seur village pradhan pratinidhi (representative of the village head) Rajkumar Pal, on charges of criminal conspiracy and fraud for recording the video.

Ten days after the video surfaced on social media, an FIR was registered at Ahraura police station against Jaiswal and Pal for criminal conspiracy on a complaint filed by Block Education Officer (BEO) Prem Shankar Rai.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had then said that Jaiswal was called to make this video, which was stage-managed by the Mirzapur pradhan representative.

Jaiswal is a correspondent of local Hindi daily Jansandesh Times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App