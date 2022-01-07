scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Uttar Pradesh secures first place in Jal Shakti ministry awards for efforts towards water conservation

The ministry also announced that ITC Limited Kolkata and Adani Foundation, Gujarat have secured the first and second positions, respectively, in the best industry for CSR activities category.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 4:46:53 pm
Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu bagged the second and third prizes, respectively, in the best state category.

Uttar Pradesh Friday bagged the first prize for efforts towards water conservation in the National Water Awards 2020 orgainsed by the Union ministry of Jal Shakti.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu bagged the second and third prizes, respectively, in the best state category.

Announcing the winners, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said India’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic metre per year, which is projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic metre by 2050. He said the aim of the awards is to encourage competition among states in the area of water conservation.

The National Water Awards was launched by the ministry in 2018. This year, a total of 57 awards across 11 different categories were announced.

In the best institution/RWA/ religious organisations for campus category, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board bagged the first prize, while IIT Gandhinagar and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Faridabad, received the second and third prizes, respectively.


Welspun India Textile Ltd, Gujarat, and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tamil Nadu, bagged the first and second prizes, respectively, in the best industry category.

