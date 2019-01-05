Uttar Pradesh: Jail officials want Atiq Ahmed shifted out, cite security concerns

Days after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shifted from Deoria jail to Bareilly jail, authorities at the prison here have sought his transfer, citing security reasons and shortage of staff.

“I have sent a letter to District Magistrate V K Singh, seeking Ahmed’s transfer citing security reasons and staff shortage. The jail is located in a rural area and is around 20 km from district headquarters,” said superintendent of Bareilly district jail, U P Mishra.

Mishra claimed that against the sanctioned strength of 295 warders, there are only 67 at present. He said that the jail can house 3,500 prisoners and at present, there are 2,800 inmates.

Ahmed was shifted to Bareilly jail on December 31 after Mohit Jaiswal, a Lucknow-based real-estate businessman, alleged that he was abducted and driven to Deoria jail on December 26, where Ahmed, his son Umar, and their associates assaulted him, forced him to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore to two of their associates, and took his SUV.

When contacted, Singh said, “On the basis of the the jail superintendent’s letter, I have written to the principal secretary of the home department.”

However, Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (Home), said, “I have not received any such letter from Bareilly district magistrate so far. We will look into the request after we receive it.”

Lucknow Police on Thursday booked four inmates of Deoria jail in connection with the alleged assault on the businessman. During investigation, police found four inmates of Deoria jail, who were lodged at barrack number 7 with Ahmed at Deoria district jail, had also assaulted the businessman. Police had obtained warrant against them from a local court of Lucknow.

Taking serious note of the incident, the state government had also suspended three Deoria jail officials — deputy jailor D N Yadav, head warder Munna Pandey and warder Rakesh Sharma. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Deoria jail superintendent Dilip Kumar Pandey and jailor Mukesh Kumar Kaityar.