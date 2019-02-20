Uttar Pradesh: IPS officer suspended over interview remarks

THE UTTAR Pradesh Government has suspended a 1992-batch IPS officer Jasvir Singh, who was posted as Additional Director General (ADG) with rules and manuals department of the Uttar Pradesh Police, for violation of service rules by making certain remarks while giving an interview to an English news and opinion website.

In the interview, he purportedly commented on ‘adverse impact’ of politics on governance, and did not reply when an explanation was sought in the matter.

While according to the UP police website he was suspended on February 14, no communique has yet been issued by the government in this regard. His interview to the website was posted in January this year.

Confirming the action, UP Director-General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh said Jasvir Singh also went on leave that was not sanctioned to him.

When posted in the food cell unit of UP Police, Jasvir Singh had also started a probe into a multi-crore food grain scam in Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur and the case was later transferred to CBI for investigation into the scam that allegedly occurred during 2004-05 following a court order.

DGP Om Prakash Singh said, “It [suspension] was about the remarks. When we sought an explanation on this, he did not reply. He also took leave in an unauthorised way. Leave was not sanctioned to him but he left. These allegations are there against him,” said DGP.

Jasvir, who has reportedly left for his hometown in Punjab, was unreachable for comment.