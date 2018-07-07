Uttar Pradesh: Inter-faith couple assaulted in Bijnor

Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh said when the two reached the SDM court on Thursday to submit their marriage certificate, “some right-wing members” appeared there and allegedly manhandled them, objecting on their inter-faith marriage. (Representational Image) Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh said when the two reached the SDM court on Thursday to submit their marriage certificate, “some right-wing members” appeared there and allegedly manhandled them, objecting on their inter-faith marriage. (Representational Image)

A couple from different religious communities were harassed and manhandled, allegedly by a group of BJP workers, outside the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) court in Bijnor, western UP, when they had gone there to submit their marriage certificate on Thursday. One of the two named in the FIR is the district BJP vice-president.

The couple, Mohammad Suhail and Monika, had got married on June 14 at an Allahabad court, which asked them to get their marriage certificate verified from the registrar (special marriages) at the district court. Suhail is from Chandigarh, and Monika comes from Bijnor.

Bijnor SP Umesh Kumar Singh said when the two reached the SDM court on Thursday to submit their marriage certificate, “some right-wing members” appeared there and allegedly manhandled them, objecting on their inter-faith marriage. “On being informed, a police team reached the spot and saved the woman — the man had reportedly escaped,” the SP said.

“An FIR was later registered, naming two people named and other unidentified accused. They are absconding,” he added. Bijendra Pal Rana, SHO of Bijnor City Kotwali police station, said the assailants belong to the BJP. “On the woman and her lawyer’s complaint, we registered an FIR for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation against Neeraj Bishnoi, Jaswinder Kaur and 10-12 unidentified people,” he said.

Bijnor district BJP chief Rajiv Kumar Sisodia confirmed that Jaswinder Kaur is the BJP district vice-president but said that he was not in the city when the incident took place.

