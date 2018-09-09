Uttar Pradesh: 19 injured after minibus collides with truck

The incident took place at around 11 am on Nichlaul-Thothibari road when the minibus was on its way to Maharajganj, they said. (Source: Google maps) The incident took place at around 11 am on Nichlaul-Thothibari road when the minibus was on its way to Maharajganj, they said. (Source: Google maps)

Nineteen people were injured, three seriously, after a minibus, they were travelling in collided with a truck at Nichlaul area in Uttar Pradesh Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Nichlaul-Thothibari road when the minibus was on its way to Maharajganj, they said.

The bus collided head-on with the truck after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to some mechanical failure and went on the wrong side of the road, Superintendent of Police RP Singh said. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of the three was serious.

