In simmering Sonbhadra, Yogi Adityanath promises justice, safety to victims’ kin

Four days after 10 people were shot dead in a clash over a piece of land at a Sonbhadra village, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached Umbha village and assured the families of the victims that all those involved in the killing will be punished and “justice will be done”.

The Chief Minister met each deceased’s family and promised them adequate security. He also announced that the compensation to the family of each deceased will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh, and those injured in the clash will received Rs 2.5 lakh.

“People involved in the killing, irrespective of whether they are officials, will be punished,” Adityanath told the victims’ families, who had gathered at the village primary school to meet him.

Later, at a press meet at Sonbhadra Collectorate, the Chief Minister once again blamed the Congress for the land row, saying the dispute arose in 1955 when the “Gram Samaj infertile land was transferred to public trust of a Congress MLC”.

“Later in 1989, again during the Congress government, the land was transferred to family members of those in the trust. The Congress which is shedding crocodile tears should ask for forgiveness from these poor tribal families. Due to their sins, innocent tribals became victims of the goli-kaand (firing),” Adityanath said, a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met the families of the victims in Mirzapur after she was stopped from visiting the village.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the main accused in the case, village pradhan Yagya Dutt, is a Samajwadi Party worker — SP has rejected the allegation.

“The main accused Yagya Dutt is a Samajwadi Party worker and has active responsibilities in the party. The way these people have misused power, we have seen that between 2012 and 2017. When he didn’t succeed in his intention, he carried out this incident… He is in the SP, and his brother is in BSP,” the Chief Minister said.

“In this incident, whoever is responsible, we have registered cases against them under several sections. The government is going to take serious action. There is a huge political conspiracy at the root of this incident,” he said.

Stating that land mafia in the area will be booked under the National Security Act, the Chief Minister said a three-member committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), has been formed to investigate “all such wrongdoings between 1955 and 1989” and to submit its report within 10 days.

The Chief Minister announced that a police outpost, a fire station and an anganwadi centre will be opened at Umbha village. He also said a separate committee is being formed to focus on the overall development of the Sonbhadra district.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s visit, Priyanka tweeted on Sunday, “I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Sonbhadra. Standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Acknowledging one’s duty is good.”