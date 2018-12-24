Uttar Pradesh: Imam found dead in Bijnor

A 24-year-old imam was found dead inside a mosque in Bijnor’s Pooranpur Nagla village on Saturday morning, police said. Postmortem indicated that Noor Hasan was strangulated to death and police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the killing, they said.

Hasan’s body was found in his room by a local resident who went looking for him when he did not turn up to conduct prayers. He had been conducting prayers at the mosque for the last two years, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother Alamgeer, an FIR under murder charges was lodged against unidentified persons at Noorpur police station. No one has been arrested so far. Police have collected footage from a CCTV installed near the mosque.