Uttar Pradesh illicit liquor tragedy: Toll at 17, one more accused arrested

Five more people who consumed spurious liquor from a licensed shop in Barabanki on Tuesday were declared dead on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll in the tragedy has gone up to 17.

“Death toll in the liquor tragedy reached 17 on Wednesday. With one more arrest in the morning, total four accused have been arrested so far,” informed IG Ayodhya (Range) Sanjeev Gupta.

Over 60 people fell ill after consuming spurious countrymade liquor purchased from a government licensed shop. According to hospital authorities, 46 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 36 are at Lucknow Trauma Centre and 10 at Barabanki district hospital.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Pappu Jaiswal, was arrested on Wednesday after an exchange of fire that injured him. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information on Pappu. Owner of the shop, Danveer Singh, is yet to be arrested. Most of the victims were from Raniganj village where the shop is located and had consumed two brands of countrymade liquor purchased from Singh’s shop.

Shyam Narayan Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramnagar police station, said that on Wednesday, they got information about Jaiswal hiding at a farmhouse in Amrai Gudda.

“A police team reached the farmhouse where they were fired at. In a retaliatory fire, Pappu was injured on his left leg and was arrested. Another person present with him managed to escape… Around 160 litres of adulterated alcohol along with a bottle of spirit was also recovered from him,” said the SHO.