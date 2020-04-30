Uttar Pradesh: Hours before testing negative, quarantined railway staffer kills self

A police official said Prakash’s body was kept at the mortuary as his family was yet to arrive. (File Photo/Representational) A police official said Prakash’s body was kept at the mortuary as his family was yet to arrive. (File Photo/Representational)

A 59-year-old Railway employee admitted to a hospital quarantine facility in Firozabad district committed suicide late on Tuesday night, hours before his second sample tested negative for COVID-19.

The police said Om Prakash, a Group-D staffer, may have killed himself because of stress. He had been admitted to the facility on April 20 after a colleague tested positive.

“The employee’s body was found hanging in his room at a hospital quarantine room at SH Hospital under the Tundla police station on Wednesday morning. He ended life by hanging himself on Tuesday night. The reason for the suicide is likely to be stress regarding the coronavirus,” said Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel.

An official said Prakash’s first sample had been sent for testing last week. “Then on Monday, it was again sent for the coronavirus test. The result came today [Wednesday] afternoon, and it showed he had tested negative for the virus. His sample had to be sent twice to a facility in Saifai for some technical reasons.”

A police official said Prakash’s body was kept at the mortuary as his family was yet to arrive.

“The two sons are on their way to Firozabad. They have got permission to travel. After they come, we will hand over the body to them for cremation,” said Kumar.

