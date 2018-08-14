Uttar Pradesh: Hindutva group member booked over remark on Tiranga Yatras

Parashar has been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), Circle Officer, Hariparwat, Abhishek Kumar said. (Photo for representational purpose) Parashar has been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), Circle Officer, Hariparwat, Abhishek Kumar said. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Agra police on Monday booked Govind Parashar, an office bearer of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, after he released a video statement announcing he would take out ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Muslim-dominated areas on August 15 without permission, threatening district administrations of “serious consquences” if they tried to stop them.

On Republic Day this year, a man was killed and another was injured in large-scale violence that erupted after a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was taken out in Kasganj district.

Parashar has been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), Circle Officer, Hariparwat, Abhishek Kumar said.

RBD is the youth wing of the ‘Antar-Rashtriya Hindu Parishad’, an organisation founded by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia earlier this year. Parashar — who claims to be the ‘vibhag adhyaksha’ of RBD, and in-charge of Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Hathras districts — said he recorded the video at the outfit’s office in Agra Monday.

In the video, which has been shared on social media, he is seen saying, “All Tiranga Yatras this year will be taken out from Muslim areas. I want to tell the administration to deploy adequate force to ensure peace during Tiranga Yatra. We will not seek permission.”

“…The administration will face serious consequences if they try to stop the Tiranga Yatra (on August 15). When permission is not sought during Moharram processions, why should we seek permission?” he adds.

When contacted, Parashar — who claimed to be the former “Gau Raksha chief” of VHP’s youth wing Bajrang Dal — told the Indian Express, “We will take out Tiranga Yatras and no one should stop us. The administration has not allowed ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Kasganj district, but we will take out the yatra, be it in a Hindu or Muslim area. We do not need permission.”

“We know about the video and are initiating action against him. We are taking two steps — preventive measures and action against him (Parashar) if he initiates any step in this regard…We are also looking for legal possibilities against him as we have the video…,” said Agra SP (City) Prashant Verma.

RBD chief Mohan Kumar Verma did not respond to calls or messages.

