Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Jagran Manch expels worker who ‘protested in AMU over Jinnah portrait’

Hindu Jagran Manch has expelled its youth wing secretary protesting outside the Aligarh SSP office in June after Jinnah portrait protest in AMU. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Hindu Jagran Manch has expelled its youth wing secretary protesting outside the Aligarh SSP office in June after Jinnah portrait protest in AMU. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

RSS offshoot the Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) expelled its youth wing state secretary Sanju Bajaj last week for executing activities without its consent. Bajaj had been booked for protesting outside the Aligarh SSP office in June. In May, he had allegedly led a group of activists to the Aligarh Muslim University campus over the portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“The decision to expel Bajaj was taken by the organisation’s five-member core committee on charges of indiscipline,” said HJM state general secretary Avinash Rana. “The committee found Bajaj has recently been involved in incidents which were not approved by the organisation. Among those incidents include protest outside the SSP Aligarh residence last month.”

Sanju had earlier been expelled from the organisation in 2016 as well for indiscipline, but he was re-instated after six months, added Rana.

“Four cases had recently been registered against Sanju Bajaj while working for the organisation. The cases included protest at AMU over Jinnah’s portrait. Other cases against him were related to his personal issues,” he added.

The 24-year-old Bajaj, however, told The Indian Express that he suspected the hand of certain conspirators behind his expulsion the “false” complaint behind it.

“Since after I was appointed HJM’s youth wing state secretary, a few people have been conspiring against me. They made a false complaint against me following which this action was taken against me. No one sought clarification before expelling me. So far, I have not received any officially communication about my expulsion. The incident on which grounds the action is taken against me was related with Hindu Jagran Manch workers only. All 14 cases were lodged against me while working for ABVP and later, HJM, from 2012,” said Bajaj. “I was also present during the AMU campus protest against the Jinnah protest.”

Bajaj said he had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 2012 and held several positions in the organisation. In 2016, he was expelled for six months and joined the Hindu Jagran Manch as its youth

wing secretary.

