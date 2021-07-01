Uttar Pradesh: Held over violence at collectorate, SP youth leader slapped with NSA

Giri said a delegation would visit Deoria after the election to discuss the case with the DM and SP.

The Deoria district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against a Samajwadi Party (SP) youth leader, who was arrested on June 26 following an alleged attack on a police team at the collectorate during the submission of nomination papers for the Zila panchayat chairperson election scheduled for July 3.

The police have arrested seven people, including SP Yuvjan Sabha state secretary Abhijeet Yadav who has been in Deoria jail since Saturday. “The NSA order against Abhijeet Yadav has been received on Tuesday,” a jail official said on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the government, Yuvjan Sabha state president Arvind Giri said, “Invoking the NSA against Abhijeet Yadav, a newly elected Zila Panchayat member, is harassment by the administration and the police. I have briefed our party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav.”

Giri said a delegation would visit Deoria after the election to discuss the case with the DM and SP.

SP district president Dr Dileep Yadav said the NSA against Abhijeet was aimed at harassing the party. “We had objected to the partiality on part of officials of the district administration and the police. Irked over it, the action was taken.”

Asked about the June 26 incident, Dileep Yadav said the district administration had decided to allow only three members of a party, including the candidate, to enter the collectorate building but broke the rule for the BJP.

“The police and the administrative officials allowed more than five persons, including minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with BJP candidate Girish Tiwari inside the building,” said the SP leader. The party objected, and the situation took an ugly turn when the police started using force to disperse the SP workers, claimed Dileep. In the process, around a dozen persons got injured in the attack, he added.

The police registered a case against five people, including the SP district chief and 100 unidentified persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Sonkar said CrPC Section 144 had been invoked to limit the number of people who could enter the collectorate building because of the Covid pandemic.

But when the police stopped some people from violating the order, the violence occurred, he said. “NSA is invoked on the basis of facts and findings.”

Deoria Circle Officer Shriyash Tripathi said the accused had pelted stones at the police, injuring some policemen.