Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat ask Centre for more wheat

Almost two months after the government announced a cut in wheat allocation of 10 states under the National Food Security Act, 2013, at least two BJP-ruled states – Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat – have asked the Centre to allocate them more quantity of wheat and urged change in their ratio of wheat and rice allocation, which was revised in May this year.

On May 14, the Centre had announced changes in the ratio of wheat and rice from 60:40 to 40:60 and, in some states, from 75:25 to 60:40. Due to change in the ratio of wheat and rice allocation, wheat allocation of 10 states – Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – under the NFSA came down. Now, UP and Gujarat both have asked the Centre to increase their wheat allocation.

“Earlier, UP was receiving 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person per month under the NFSA, which has now been changed to 2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice,” a UP government official told The Indian Express.

“The state government has asked the Centre to restore our earlier ratio,” the official said.

Similar demand has been made by the Gujarat government. A Gujarat government official said, “Earlier, Gujarat was getting 3.5 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice per person per month under the NFSA, which has now been changed to 2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice per person per month. We have requested the Food Ministry to change our wheat allocation to revised upward to 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice.”

“The Centre has committed to look into our demand and we hope that it will be changed from next month,” the official added.

On 4th May, the Centre had announced a cut in wheat allocation under the PMGKAY for the remaining five months till September 2022. That cut is estimated to save 55-lakh metric tonnes of wheat.