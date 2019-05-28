Adityanath govt cancels land allotment of college headed by Kamal Nath’s son

The Yogi Adityanath government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores of a Ghaziabad college owned by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s family, IANS reported. The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) is headed by Kamal Nath’s son Nakul.

Confirming the development, BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi said construction done on the campus would now be demolished. “Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square metres, has been cancelled by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA),” IANS quoted Tyagi as saying.

In his complaint, Tyagi said the land belonged to the state-run Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and he had evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means.

“Documents reveal that the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) in 1973 allotted the IMT a plot near the Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land,” Tyagi said.

Following Tyagi’s complaint, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the CCSU, wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a probe into the case.

Last week, an aide of the Madhya Pradesh CM said the charges levelled by the BJP leader were baseless and the probe was just to harass Kamal Nath’s family. The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath’s father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s.