Uttar Pradesh: Girl immolates self after continuous harassment, accused arrested

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district set herself ablaze after a man allegedly tried to outrage her modesty, agency PTI reported on Thursday. Confirming the incident, T B Singh, Circle Officer (CO) of Derapur, said the girl, who is in Class 12, immolated herself at her house on Wednesday.

After a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family, the accused, Rinku (22) was arrested on Thursday morning. The family members alleged that the accused continuously harassed and stalked the girl, the CO said. The accused used to stalk her whenever she left the house.

He also handed the victim letters asserting his feelings, the officer added. The complainant also said that the accused on Wednesday had stormed into the victim’s house and attempted to outrage her modesty. Following the incident, the girl set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene, the officer said.

The police nabbed the accused while he was trying to leave the district. He has been booked for abatement of suicide.

