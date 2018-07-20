Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl’s body found hanging from tree

Follow Us:
By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: July 20, 2018 2:35:02 pm
Police said they suspect the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village. (Representational Image)

The body of a Class 8 student, who had been missing for a day, was found hanging from a tree in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said. Police said they suspect the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village.

According to girl’s family, she had gone to relive herself yesterday morning and did not return. The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation is on, police said.

