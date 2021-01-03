Uttar Pradesh: 21 dead, 20 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Ghaziabad: Rescue operation carried out after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_03_2021_000045B)

The roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, killing atleast 21 people and injuring 20 others. The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained.

Most of them were relatives of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time, PTI reported. The number of injured could have been higher as some others were taken away from the shelter by their relatives. Rescue workers and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there.

“About 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We’ve started a probe and we’ll take strict action against those found guilty,” ANI quoted Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, as saying.

The people who were injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and also announced Rs 2 lakh financial relief for the families of the deceased. The CM also directed the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and ADG Meerut zone to submit a report.

मुरादनगर, गाजियाबाद स्थित श्मशान में छत गिरने की घटना अत्यन्त दुखद है I मृतकों के परिवार जन को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं !

मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इस दुर्घटना में आहत लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों I स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और सहायता हेतु कार्यरत है I — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 3, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. “My condolences to the family of the deceased. I pray that those hurt in this accident get well soon. Local administration is working for relief & assistance,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.