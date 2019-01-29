Uttar Pradesh: Four farmers killed by stray bulls while guarding their crop, says police

Four farmers had died after being allegedly attacked by stray bulls while guarding their crops in separate incidents over the last 48 hours, police said Monday.

The cases were reported from Lakhimpur (1), Gonda (2) and Badaun (1).

Advertising

“Deen Bandhu (50) of Mudha village was watching over his crops on Sunday morning when he saw a bull in his farm. When he tried to chase the animal, it attacked him and he collapsed on the ground. Some local residents ran to save him but it was too late. While the bull escaped, the farmer was reported brought dead at a local hospital,” said Paan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Neemgaon police station.

Ujhani Circle Officer (CO) in Badaun Bhushan Verma said 30-year-old Ram Ladait was killed by a bull in Mugarra village on Saturday.

“Ladait was at his farm when he was attacked by a violent stray bull. Local residents said the bull repeatedly attacked him while he kept trying to escape. The farmer died on the spot. Villagers tried to chase the bull but it got away,” added Verma.

Meanwhile, another farmer identified as 52-year-old Jagannath was killed in Gonda’s Belanwa village after a bull gored him with its horns. Gorakhnath Saroj, station officer (SO) of Motiganj police station said, “We were not given information about the incident. We only came to know about it after the body was cremated. Villagers said Jagannath saw the bull grazing in his wheat plantation and tried to chase it. The bull however attacked him with its horns. He suffered serious injuries in his stomach and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.”

Advertising

In Sonauli village, a similar incident took place Sunday morning. Begumganj police station SO R P Singh said Siyaram, a farmer, was attacked by a bull while trying to guard his crop. He was reported brought dead at a local hospital.