Uttar Pradesh: Four dead after consuming spurious liquor

Four people died while three took ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Taking serious note of it, the government suspended six officials including a sub divisional magistrate, a circle officer and district excise officer on late Sunday evening. Those suspended include Rajapur’s SDM Rahul Kashyap Vishkarma, Circle Officer Ram Prakash and district Excise Officer Chatar Sen. The government also suspended sub-inspector Brijesh Pandey, beat constable Bhupendra Singh and Lekhpal Rajesh Singh. All have been suspended on charges of negligence. The government also terminated services of chowkidar of Khopa, Sunil Kumar.

“A person of Khopa village died after consuming liquor on Saturday evening, while another died at a private hospital,” police added.

The officer said four people in serious condition were referred to Allahabad for treatment, but two of them died on the way.