On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, PM Modi says state ‘contributing significantly to progress of country’

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led wishes for Uttar Pradesh on its foundation day Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among the several political leaders who also extended their greetings to the people of the state. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to mark “Uttar Pradesh Divas” for three days, starting from January 24.

In a tweet in Hindi, President Murmu said: “My heartiest greetings to the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day. This most populous state has been presenting ideals of culture, literature, art, politics and social change. I wish all the best for the bright future of the talented and hardworking residents of Uttar Pradesh.”

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर राज्य के निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। सर्वाधिक जनसंख्या वाला यह राज्य संस्कृति, साहित्य, कला, राजनीति और सामाजिक परिवर्तन के आदर्श प्रस्तुत करता रहा है। मैं उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतिभाशाली और परिश्रमी निवासियों के स्वर्णिम भविष्य की मंगल कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 24, 2023

Mentioning that UP’s glorious history, rich spiritual heritage and architectural marvels have given the state a unique place of pride on the vibrant map of India, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said: “Uttar Pradesh and its industrious people have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation. Wishing the state continued prosperity and new milestones on its path to greater progress.”

Greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their state foundation day. Its glorious history, rich spiritual heritage and architectural marvels have given the state a unique place of pride on the vibrant map of India. #UttarPradesh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 24, 2023

Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to the people of the state. “In the last few years, the development of the state has attracted everyone’s attention. The people of UP have set an example in many fields. I wish for the continued prosperity of this state which is contributing significantly to the progress of the country.”

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर यहां के लोगों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। बीते कुछ वर्षों में राज्य के विकास ने हर किसी का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा है। यूपी के लोगों ने कई क्षेत्रों में मिसाल कायम की है। मैं देश की प्रगति में अहम योगदान दे रहे इस प्रदेश की निरंतर समृद्धि की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the people of UP and tweeted: “Best wishes to the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the land of cultural heritage and spirituality. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the path of progress by taking Modi ji’s welfare schemes and development policies down to the bottom. I wish for the continuous progress of the state and the welfare of the people of the state.”

सांस्कृतिक विरासत और अध्यात्म की धरा उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस की प्रदेशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। मोदी जी की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं व विकास की नीतियों को नीचे तक ले जाकर उत्तर प्रदेश प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ रहा है। प्रदेश की निरंतर प्रगति व प्रदेशवासियों के कल्याण की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2023

Mentioning that the people of UP are known for their art culture and hard work in the country and abroad, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “I wish for the progressive development of the state.”

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस के अवसर प्रदेश के सभी भाइयों एवं बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। उ. प्र. के लोग अपनी कला-संस्कृति और कर्मठता के लिए देश-विदेश में जाने जानते हैं। मैं प्रदेश के उत्तरोत्तर विकास की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 24, 2023

“Hearty greetings to the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the holy land of culture and spirituality. Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji and the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. @myogiadityanath, the state is setting new standards of development and prosperity in every field,” said BJP president JP Nadda.

संस्कृति व आध्यात्म की पावन भूमि उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश हर क्षेत्र में विकास व समृद्धि के नए मानदंड स्थापित कर रहा है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 24, 2023

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Fulfilling the dream of ensuring safety and prosperity with the confluence of spirituality and modernity, the revolutionary land of Uttar Pradesh congratulates all its citizens on the Uttar Pradesh Day. Come, let’s take the oath to make this state self-dependant under the guidance of the honourable Prime Minister.”

आध्यात्मिकता व आधुनिकता की संगमस्थली, अंत्योदय के साथ सुरक्षा व समृद्धि के स्वप्न को साकार करती क्रांतिधरा उ.प्र. के सभी निवासियों को उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई! आइए, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में अपने प्रदेश को ‘आत्मनिर्भर प्रदेश’ बनाने हेतु संकल्पित हों। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 24, 2023

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes, the Chief Minister said: “It is the result of your efficient guidance that today ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is touching new heights of self-reliance and overall development besides becoming the centre of good governance and security.”

He also thanked party chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for their greetings.

Wishing the people of Uttar Pradesh all happiness and prosperity, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: “The unique confluence of Ganga-Jamuni culture, the holy birthplace of great saints and freedom fighters and full of political and spiritual glorious history, heartiest greetings to all the citizens of Uttar Pradesh on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.”

गंगा-जमुनी संस्कृति का अनूठा संगम, महान संतो और स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की पावन जन्मभूमि व राजनैतिक एवं आध्यात्मिक गौरवशाली इतिहास से परिपूर्ण, उत्तर प्रदेश के सभी नागरिकों को उत्तर प्रदेश स्थापना दिवस पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी की ख़ुशहाली और समृद्धि की मनोकामना है। pic.twitter.com/w5FEgzW0al — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 24, 2023

Sharing a picture of the city of Varanasi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “I wish that the state touches new heights of success under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the efficiency of the Chief Minister @myogioffice ji.”

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also extended her wishes and said: “Uttar Pradesh, the land of cultural diversity, heritage and spirituality. Over the years, Uttar Pradesh has contributed significantly to the progress of the country. I wish that the state continues to move on the path of development and prosperity in the same way.”

सांस्कृतिक विविधता और विरासत एवं आध्यात्म की धरती “उत्तर प्रदेश” के स्थापना दिवस की सभी प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विगत वर्षों में, देश की उन्नति में उत्तर प्रदेश ने अहम योगदान दिया है। प्रदेश इसी तरह विकास एवं समृद्धि के पथ पर गतिमान रहे, ऐसी कामना करती हूँ। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2023

Pointing out that the state was the birthplace and workplace of many great men, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Uttar Pradesh is the place that spreads the fragrance of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, endowed with cultural heritage and geographical features; the centre of the freedom movement, the land of sacrifice, austerity and love (sic).”

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP leader Dharampal Singh were among those who wished the people of the state on the occasion.