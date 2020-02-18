Uttar Pradesh: Five-month-old raped, killed

The postmortem report confirmed rape, the police said. “The family had come to attend a wedding on Sunday night. According to the child’s father, around 11 pm his nephew said he is playing with the girl and went out with her. The postmortem report confirmed rape, the police said. “The family had come to attend a wedding on Sunday night. According to the child’s father, around 11 pm his nephew said he is playing with the girl and went out with her.

A five-month-old girl was raped and murdered in Lucknow, allegedly by her relative who abducted her from a wedding party late Sunday night. The 25-year-old accused, who is a cousin of the infant, has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the infant’s body was recovered by the family — it had wounds and bruises all over, with a fracture on head. The postmortem report confirmed rape, the police said. “The family had come to attend a wedding on Sunday night. According to the child’s father, around 11 pm his nephew said he is playing with the girl and went out with her.

When he did not return for long, the family started looking for her. Around an hour later, the girl was found in an empty plot around 1 km from the venue. They immediately took the girl to KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” DCP (North) Sarvshreshth Tripathi said.

