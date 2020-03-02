Uttar Pradesh: Five killed in Sonbhadra mine mishap

An FIR has been registered and mine owner Suresh Kesari and others have been charged with causing death by negligence. An FIR has been registered and mine owner Suresh Kesari and others have been charged with causing death by negligence.

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of five labourers, who were trapped inside a stone-quarrying mine in Obra area of UP’s Sonbhadra district on Friday evening, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, two injured labourers were rescued. An FIR has been registered and mine owner Suresh Kesari and others have been charged with causing death by negligence.

According to police, which conducted the rescue operation with National Disaster Response Force, a heavy boulder slipped during drilling of the mine on Friday and seven labourers were trapped inside. “The dead labourers have been identified as Sulendra (27), Gulab (27), Chhote Lal (28), Ram Prahlad (33) and Shiv Charan (45),” said Shailesh Kumar Rai, SHO, Obra Police Station.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

