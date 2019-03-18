Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, 12 hurt in blast at firecracker shop

FIVE PERSONS were killed and 12 injured in a blast at a firecracker shop in Mukheriganj area of Azamgarh Sunday. Police said the explosion may have been triggered by sparks from a welding machine. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital and two of them were critical, sources said.

Advertising

DIG, Azamgarh range, Manoj Tiwari said the police were informed around 5.20 pm about a blast at a shop owned by one Vijay Gupta. A team from Kotwali police station went to the spot and fire tenders were also pressed into service.

The DIG said that a store owned by Vijay Gupta’s uncle, Sati Ram Gupta, was next to Vijay’s shop. “A welding machine was being used for some work in the store. It is suspected that sparks flew from the machine,” said Additional SP, City (Azamgarh) Kamlesh Bahadur.