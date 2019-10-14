Uttar Pradesh: Five arrested with 120 kg of meat, police suspect beef

Five men were arrested with 120 kg of meat under the Barra police station limits of Kanpur on Saturday and Sunday. Police suspect that the meat was beef, though a laboratory report is yet to confirm this.

The men have been identified as Faizan Alam (28), Mehmood Alam (35), Rizwan Siddiqui (28), Dilshad Ansari (24) and Maqsood Alam (46) – all residents of Kanpur. They have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, said Satish Singh, station house officer of Barra.

On Saturday evening, the police got a tip-off that six men were carrying prohibited meat in a four-wheeler, said Singh.

They stopped a vehicle at Sachan crossing and recovered 120 kg of meat packed in two bags, said the SHO. Rizwan was driving the vehicle whose ownership is yet to be established. The vehicle has been seized.

“A veterinary doctor collected samples of the meat and sent them to Mathura-based Cow Meat Examination Forensic Laboratory for examination. We are waiting for the laboratory report to reach any conclusion,” Singh said. Faizan, Mehmood, Rizwan and Dilshad were arrested, while Maqsood and his brother Muskar Alam alias Pappu Qureshi fled. Maqsood was nabbed on Sunday, while Muskar is still absconding.

The rest of the recovered meat has been buried, said police.

“The accused told us that they had slaughtered the animal at their residence in Juhi police station area of the city. They also claimed to be carrying meat to a shop in Jajmau. The shop was found to be close. We are trying to trace its owners to verify the claim,” said Singh.

Faizan, Mehmood, Rizwan and Dilshad were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Sunday, said SHO Singh. Police will produce Maqsood in court on Monday as he was arrested late on Sunday. He is facing 19 cases related to cow slaughter, UP Gangsters’ Act and Goonda Act, said Singh.