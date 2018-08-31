Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: FIR against three for posting fake news on social media

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: August 31, 2018 5:41:15 am
No arrests have been made so far in the case as the police officers are trying to trace the accused by their respective social media account details. (Representational)

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against three people for allegedly posting fake contents on social media accusing a man of “raping his rakhi sister and beating her up”, police said. The post identified the man as “local Gonda Congress leader Gafoor Khan”, but the party’s Gonda city president Abdul Rehman said there is no such leader in the party by that name. DGP PRO Rahul Shrivastava also confirmed it and said it was a random image used in the post.

The complaint was filed at the Kotwali police station area of Gonda on the directions of O P Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), after the report was found to be fake. No arrests have been made so far in the case as the police officers are trying to trace the accused by their respective social media account details. Earlier on Tuesday night @komal44337466 in a tweet wrote, “In Gonda, a Hindu woman took Congress leader Gafoor Khan as his brother and tied rakhi on his wrist. On Monday, Khan called the woman to his house for some work. There he raped her, beat her up and then forced her out of his house.” Two photographs were attached with the tweet – one showing a woman tying rakhi on a man’s wrist and the other image was of an injured woman.

According to the DGP PRO, it was found during investigation that the first photo was posted by a user on December 21 last year and the second image was of a woman injured in Kanpur train accident in 2016. The rape charge is also unfounded, Shrivastava added.

Station House Officer of Gonda Kotwali police station Ashok Kumar Singh said an FIR has been registered against Anjali Shukla, Komal and Deepak Sharma under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed) of IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. While Komal had posted the content on her Twitter handle, the same post was shared by Shukla and Sharma on their respective Facebook accounts, Singh added.

