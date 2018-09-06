Uttar Pradesh: FIR against 271 for ‘propagating misinformation about Hinduism’

On August 2, Brijesh Singh moved the court seeking direction for lodging FIR into the matter. On August 2, Brijesh Singh moved the court seeking direction for lodging FIR into the matter.

Following a court directive, Jaunpur police Wednesday lodged an FIR against 271 people for allegedly propagating misinformation about Hindu religion and convincing people to embrace Christianity.

Only three people, all alleged priests from the district, have been identified – Durga Prasad Yadav, Kirit Rai and Jitendra Ram. The rest were mentioned as their associates. The FIR has been lodged at Chandwak police station. It was ordered on a petition filed by a Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) worker.

Complainant’s advocate Brijesh Singh, who said that he was HJM worker, alleged, that the accused had been convincing people from Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Ghazipur districts for the last few years to visit a church in Baldeh village and attend the prayer.

“After prayers every Sunday and Tuesday at the church, the priests used to misinform the people about Hindu religion and convince them to embrace Christianity. Accused also used to give prohibited medicines and drugs to the visitors and under its influence made them join Christianity,” alleged Singh.

On August 2, Brijesh Singh moved the court seeking direction for lodging FIR into the matter. “The court on August 31 directed police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter,” added Singh.

