Uttar Pradesh police: Finally, century-old .303 rifles discarded

Aiming at strengthening law and order and providing more secure environment to citizens, especially women, the Uttar Pradesh government is equipping its police with 63,000 INSAS rifles and 23,000 self-loading rifles (SLR), replacing the century-old .303 rifles.

In a statement released by state Home Department, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the police are going to have modern weapons and senior officers have been directed to ensure that the INSAS and SLR rifles replace the old .303 rifles.

“The state police are being equipped with new modern weapons to strengthen the law and order, better control on crime and provide more secure environment to women and common citizen,” said Awasthi.

The districts have been directed that no .303 rifles be used at police stations anymore, read the statement.

Vijay Kumar Maurya, Additional Director General (ADG), Logistics, said 8,000 INSAS rifles had been kept in reserve in view of the upcoming appointments.

A proposal to buy 8,000 more INSAS rifles and 10,000 .9mm pistols is also being sent to the government, the statement further stated.

Gorakhpur, Varanasi to get tourism police stations

To help and provide a secure environment to the national and international tourists, the state government has given its approval to open a ‘tourism police station’ each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.